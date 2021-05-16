wrestling
Closing Match Revealed For WrestleMania Backlash
May 16, 2021
A new report has revealed what match will close WrestleMania Backlash. PWInsider reports that tonight’s show will be closed out by Cesaro challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.
You can follow along with our live coverage of WrestleMania Backlash here.
