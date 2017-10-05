wrestling / News

WWE News: The Club Does New Day’s Entrance in WWE 2k18, Sasha Banks Donates to Hurricane Harvey Auction

October 5, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Here is The Club (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson), doing New Day’s entrance in WWE 2k18…

– Sasha Banks is working with Booker T, as she donated her ring worn jacket (that was used the night she won the NXT Women’s Championship) to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. The current bidding on eBay is up to $8,100.

