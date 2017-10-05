wrestling / News
WWE News: The Club Does New Day’s Entrance in WWE 2k18, Sasha Banks Donates to Hurricane Harvey Auction
October 5, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is The Club (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson), doing New Day’s entrance in WWE 2k18…
– Sasha Banks is working with Booker T, as she donated her ring worn jacket (that was used the night she won the NXT Women’s Championship) to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. The current bidding on eBay is up to $8,100.
Check out WWE SUPERSTAR @SashaBanksWWE SIGNED RING WORN JACKET https://t.co/MRlMyiyhvk #BookerTAuction
— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) October 3, 2017
Bid on my jacket for #HurricaneHarvey I wore last night on #Raw it's also the jacket I wore when I won the NXT women's championship 🌎❤️🙌🏽 https://t.co/La76fozE3p
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) October 3, 2017