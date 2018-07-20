Club WWN Subscription Service To Stream iPPVs

PWInsider reports that WWN Live will begin streaming all WWN Family live iPPVs on Club WWN, which you can subscribe to for $9.99 per month. That will begin with SHINE 52 tonight. The company also revealed that the Club WWN Android TV app is now live and can be found here.

WwN said in statement: “All WWN Family live iPPVs will now be carried on Club WWN as part fo the $9.99 per month subscription. This starts with SHINE 52 tonight! This is all due to your support. We strive to deliver the best service possible for you. It is because of you we were able to start Club WWN. Then we listened to you and put events up on VOD as fast as possible. Now we are going LIVE! Join Club WWN at WWNLive.com and get access to the live events, the entire library of over 400 events plus all the perks, including loyalty points. Thank you for making this possible! You can watch live events on WWNLive.com, the WWN Roku Channel, AppleTV, Club WWN Facebook page & Android TV.“