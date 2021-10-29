wrestling / News

CM Punk Added To Tonight’s AEW Rampage, Updated Lineup

October 29, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CM Punk AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Tony Schiavone will interview CM Punk on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can find the updated lineup below, and spoilers here:

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston
* Trick or Treat Match: Britt Baker vs. Abadon
* Dante Martin vs. Matt Sydal
* CM Punk interview

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CM Punk, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading