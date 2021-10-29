wrestling / News
CM Punk Added To Tonight’s AEW Rampage, Updated Lineup
All Elite Wrestling has announced that Tony Schiavone will interview CM Punk on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can find the updated lineup below, and spoilers here:
* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston
* Trick or Treat Match: Britt Baker vs. Abadon
* Dante Martin vs. Matt Sydal
* CM Punk interview
Fresh off celebrating his birthday + a win in a hard fought match vs. @theBobbyFish on #AEWDynamite, The undefeated Best in the World @CMPunk (5-0 record) speaks with @TonySchiavone24 TONIGHT on #AEWRampage at 10/9c on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/b5lwoedrqz
