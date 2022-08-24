CM Punk Addresses AEW Rumors, Controversial Comments Regarding Hangman Page, Wants to Make Fans Pay to See What Happens Next

– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso published an article on AEW World Champion CM Punk earlier today ahead of his title unification match against Interim Champion Jon Moxley on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. During the interview, CM Punk addressed the controversial comments he made during his promo last week regarding former champion Hangman Page. Below are some highlights:

CM Punk on if he feels fulfilled in AEW in light of the rumors that have come out in the last week: “Yes, 100%. You try not to put too much stock in internet rumors. But for AEW, I definitely think that’s part of our audience. Twitter’s not real life, though. On top of that, a lie makes its way around the world twice before the truth puts his boots on or gets out of bed. If I addressed every rumor, I’d be here all day. I love AEW. It’s not a competition of who loves it more or who’s the heart and soul, or who’s this and who’s that. AEW allowed me a second chance to do what I do best, and that’s professionally wrestle.”

On the rumors telling only one side of the story and his locker room always being open: “It’s one side of the story. My locker room is never closed. It’s always open. Anybody who wants to DM [Dave] Meltzer some bulls— can come talk to me about it. It’s not macho, stupid bulls—. I’m an adult. Come talk with me.”

Punk his first year in AEW exceeding his expectations: “My first year exceeded my expectations, and now we have a baseline to build off—a foundation of rivalries and people I’m friendly with. It makes the second year all that more exciting. Seeing all the business metrics tick upward, that’s why I was brought here. It’s possibly even more exciting than the first year.”

On his comments he made last week on Dynamit and Twitter not being the real world: “That’s what I’m here to do, make people want to see what happens next. I’m trying to sell tickets to the live events. That goes back to me saying Twitter isn’t [the] real world. Twitter is a bunch of people that don’t really care about your opinion. They want to find like-minded opinions that share their worldview. I’m trying to tell stories, sell tickets, and get people to tune in on Dynamite.”

His thoughts on Jon Moxley: “I think Moxley is a guy who followed in my footsteps. He was a guy that was never really given the ball [in WWE]. When he was, it was taken away from him, time and time again, for other stars. I think he’s got a chip on his shoulder because he thinks the same thing’s happening to him again. He’s a different dude from the last time I wrestled him, which was almost 10 years ago, and I’m a much different person, too.”

CM Punk on the subject of his health ahead of his in-ring return following a foot injury: “It’s a prickly topic. I’ve had problems with the way my health was handled in the past. I’ve been devoting all my waking time to getting my foot back to 100%. I will be cleared by my surgeon. Whether that means I’m 100% or not, there’s where the tricky answer comes in. It’s kind of like fighting for the first time in the UFC. I’m ready, I’ve done the work, but you’re never ready until you do it. This foot, I’m doing everything I can to make sure it’s ready, but it won’t be ready until I do it. Am I game ready until I play a game? I’m looking forward to playing a game and finding out where we’re at.”

On not wanting to let the team down but not also wanting to reinjured himself: “I don’t want to let the team down, but I don’t want to reinjure myself. I told my wife, my surgeon, and Tony [Khan] that I’m in a rush to be healthy, not in a rush to get back. Whereas, in the past, two weeks after knee surgery, it was, ‘I’ll owe you one, pal. We need you to do this match.’ I didn’t feel comfortable about that. I feel 100% testing my limits on Dynamite.”

Punk on how he approaches wrestling now: “I still feel it, just in a new way. I’m much more driven by business metrics, whereas I think some people are driven by match quality and star ratings. I think a good match is one that sells tickets.”

Punk recently celebrated his first year in AEW after making his debut on Rampage at The First Dance in Chicago in August 2021. Last week, it was rumored that CM Punk has openly expressed his displeasure with AEW, and some feared that last week he might stay home and not show up to Dynamite. It’s also rumored that his comments regarding Hangman Page during his promo were not planned and Punk “going into business for himself.”

Punk vs. Jon Moxley is scheduled for tonight on AEW Dynamite at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. The show will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.