CM Punk Addresses Jeff Hardy Wanting to ‘Retire’ Him

– During a recent interview with The Daily Mail’s Alex McCarthy, WWE Superstar CM Punk was asked about recent comments by TNA Tag Team Champion and former WWE rival, Jeff Hardy, who mentioned that he wants to go back to WWE and “retire CM Punk.” Below are some highlights:

CM Punk on Jeff Hardy’s comments: “He said he wants to retire me? I’d like to be able to fly, but I don’t think that’s going to happen any time soon. I think there’s got to be a lot of bridges crossed. I don’t know how many years I have left. I’m all for giving people second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth chances.”

On rooting for people to become free of their demons: “There are a lot of experiences I didn’t enjoy so much, we don’t have to get into it, but I just root for people to be free of whatever demons possess them. If he’s coming back here, great, let’s see what happens.”

CM Punk is set for action later tonight at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto. He’ll be competing in the men’s Chamber match against Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, and John Cena. The winner will go on to challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto is scheduled for later tonight at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.