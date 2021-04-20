CM Punk Addresses Will Ospreay’s Challenge to Him, Discusses His Heels Character

– As noted, IWGP World Heavyweight champion Will Ospreay delivered a challenge to former WWE Superstar CM Punk during his first press conference as champion. Digital Spy recently spoke to CM Punk and asked him his thoughts on Will Ospreay after he issued that challenge.

Punk noted that while he doesn’t want to give fans any “false hope,” he does find the idea of Ospreay as an opponent interesting, since they’ve never wrestled before. Below are some highlights.

CM Punk on Will Ospreay challenging him: “I don’t want to give people false hope in answering Ospreay. But he’s for sure somebody that I’ve never wrestled before that interests me a lot more than, I guess, the corporate side of professional wrestling nowadays. New and different things are going to interest me more than doing the same old, same old. I always need new goals. I don’t know. Let’s see if he has it at the end of the summer and then ask me the question again.”

On his character in Heels: “Technically it’s me in another life. A very popular independent wrestler who, if you want people to show up to your show, you book him on this show. He’s kind of been everywhere, done everything, he’s a little bit older now and he’s a character that everybody likes.”