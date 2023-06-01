CM Punk Advertised for AEW Collision at Greensboro Coliseum in August

– As previously reported, Tony Khan announced the return of CM Punk to AEW on last night’s edition to Dynamite, with Punk making his return at AEW Collision on June 17 in Punk’s hometown of Chicago. Now, the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina is also advertising Punk for another upcoming episode of Collision in August.

The Collision TV taping will be held on Saturday, August 12 at the legendary Greensboro Coliseum. Previously, the venue hosted AEW Holiday Bash 2021, which featured a main event of Punk teaming with Sting and Darby Allin against The Pinnacle team of MJF and FTR.

Tickets for AEW Collision on August 12, featuring CM Punk, will go on sale on Friday, June 9 at 10:00 am local time.