wrestling / News
CM Punk Advertised for AEW Collision at Greensboro Coliseum in August
– As previously reported, Tony Khan announced the return of CM Punk to AEW on last night’s edition to Dynamite, with Punk making his return at AEW Collision on June 17 in Punk’s hometown of Chicago. Now, the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina is also advertising Punk for another upcoming episode of Collision in August.
The Collision TV taping will be held on Saturday, August 12 at the legendary Greensboro Coliseum. Previously, the venue hosted AEW Holiday Bash 2021, which featured a main event of Punk teaming with Sting and Darby Allin against The Pinnacle team of MJF and FTR.
Tickets for AEW Collision on August 12, featuring CM Punk, will go on sale on Friday, June 9 at 10:00 am local time.
We're excited to announce that @AEW: COLLISION, the highly-anticipated new show from All Elite Wrestling, will be kicking down the doors of Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, August 12!
Tickets go on sale next Friday, June 9 at 10 AM – more information to come! #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/1SfMjQZpCi
— Greensboro Coliseum Complex (@Gbocoliseum) June 1, 2023
More Trending Stories
- WWE Had No Creative Planned For Alexa Bliss Before Pregnancy Announcement
- Mandy Rose Seemingly Reacts To Being Left Out of WWE NXT Video
- Ted DiBiase Thinks WWE Title Tournament Fit Well At WrestleMania 4, Recalls Meeting Donald Trump
- Trevor Murdoch Says Triple H Once Asked Him & Lance Cade To Keep An Eye Out For Voodoo Kin Mafia During Match