CM Punk Advertised For WWE Holiday Tour, Madison Square Garden Event
November 11, 2024 | Posted by
Madison Square Garden has announced that CM Punk will be part of the WWE’s holiday tour and their post-Christmas show on December 26. CM Punk previously wrestled at the Garden last year, with his first match in WWE in nine years, defeating Dominik Mysterio.
🚨 BREAKING 🚨 CM Punk joins the annual @WWE Live Holiday Tour at The Garden on Dec 26!
🎟️: https://t.co/t3oomQODIU pic.twitter.com/mlTHdiC5VA
— MSG (@TheGarden) November 11, 2024
