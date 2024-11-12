CM Punk Advertised For WWE Holiday Tour, Madison Square Garden Event

Madison Square Garden has announced that CM Punk will be part of the WWE’s holiday tour and their post-Christmas show on December 26. CM Punk previously wrestled at the Garden last year, with his first match in WWE in nine years, defeating Dominik Mysterio.

