wrestling / News

CM Punk Advertised For WWE Holiday Tour, Madison Square Garden Event

November 11, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw CM Punk 9-30-24 Image Credit: WWE

Madison Square Garden has announced that CM Punk will be part of the WWE’s holiday tour and their post-Christmas show on December 26. CM Punk previously wrestled at the Garden last year, with his first match in WWE in nine years, defeating Dominik Mysterio.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CM Punk, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading