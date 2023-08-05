CM Punk Says AEW Collision Isn’t Competing With SummerSlam, But Against What They Did Last Week

While AEW Collision is running opposite WWE SummerSlam this weekend, CM Punk says AEW isn’t competing with the WWE PPV. Punk weighed in on the head-to-head matchup and more in an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso. You can check out the highlights below:

On Collision running opposite SummerSlam: “We are not competing with SummerSlam. We are going to go up against college football soon. We have already been up against monster UFC cards every single Saturday. We are not competing with them. We are competing with what we did last Saturday. I am competing with who I was yesterday as a human being and a pro wrestler, and we, as the Collision team, are competing with what we did last Saturday. That’s always going to be what we are striving to do, and I think that’s an important message for the fans to understand.”

On the show’s timeslot: “Collision is on a bad night for television, but the trade off is that I think it’s a lot easier to sell a ticket to a Saturday night show than it is on a Wednesday or Monday or Friday. I knew it was going to be an uphill battle, but we absolutely love the challenge. I think we’ve outdone ourselves so far.”

On the show’s collaborative nature: “It’s a team effort. FTR is a big part of it. There is a group of people I want highlighted on Collision almost every Saturday. It’s a lot of people and it’s hard to get them in there, but it’s FTR, Samoa Joe, Jay White and Juice, the Gunns, Ricky Starks, all three members of House of Black, Andrade, and we just got Rush–that guy is f**king awesome, I want him on Collision, too–Hobbs, Miro, and I don’t want to forget anyone else.”

On wanting to elevate others on the show: “It’s not about me at all, it’s about us. It’s not just me on Collision. It’s not one single person. Sure, there is numerical evidence that points to people selling the most merchandise and doing everything else, but all that stuff is garbage if you’re not trying to bring people up into our orbit.”