CM Punk AEW Debut Mentioned During NFL Preseason Game

Rumors of CM Punk making his AEW debut on next Friday’s AEW Rampage in Chicago have spread to the NFL. NFL Network’s Adam Rank mentioned the rumors during tonight’s NFL preseason game between the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins, comparing rookie QB Justin Fields’ debut to the rumored AEW debut of CM Punk.

“I think that was the most anticipated debut in Chicago until Friday when, presumably, CM Punk shows up on AEW,” Rank said.

Friday’s AEW Rampage is scheduled for the United Center in Chicago and it has been rumored for weeks that CM Punk will appear on the show.

Check out Rank’s comment below (h/t WrestlingInc).