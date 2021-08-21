CM Punk’s AEW Debut On Rampage Draws Huge YouTube Numbers

In what will probably not come as a surprise, people are interested in CM Punk’s return to professional wrestling. That has proven to be a big boost for AEW on YouTube, as the two clips of Punk’s appearance on AEW Rampage have each racked up over 2.5 million views in less than 24 hours.

To compare it to other AEW videos on YouTube, a clip of Jurassic Express’ win over Private Party has notched around 99,000 viewers, and a clip of Jade Cargill’s victory against Kiera Hogan has around 97,000 viewers.

You can watch the two CM Punk clips below.