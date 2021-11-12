CM Punk On His AEW Full Gear Match With Eddie Kingston, Why Kingston Connects So Well With Fans

CM Punk was recently interviewed by Chris Mueller of Bleacher Report ahead of AEW Full Gear, and the AEW star discussed a variety of topics, including his upcoming match with Eddie Kingston, why Kingston connects so well with fans, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

CM Punk on his upcoming match with Eddie Kingston at Full Gear: “I’m looking forward to it just because there seems to be a huge, tangible buzz about it. I think if you’re a performer, when the crowd is invested, it doesn’t matter if they love you or hate you. It just seems to be an intriguing pair of guys going at it, right? We’ve kind of breathed life into what some of the classic legends of pro wrestling used to do on the regular. It’s just two normal dudes talking normal trash. The fun part about pro wrestling is you get to go in a ring and you get to beat the crap out of each other.”

On why Kingston connects so well with fans: “Kingston is a guy who fans can latch on to because he is somebody who was told he should not make it or he’s not going to make it. He’s given up on himself and he’s dusted himself back off and gotten back on the horse. And through a pandemic, he is still doing what he loves to do. Sometimes you fall out of love with stuff, you fall back in love with stuff. And everything kind of happens for a reason. This is a dude who was in the right place at the right time because he’s always in the ring. Now he gets to display his art on a national platform, and I think that’s a beautiful thing. What’s beautiful about pro wrestling is that there are different styles from all over the world.”