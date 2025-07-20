– During a recent interview with TV Insider, WWE Superstar CM Punk spoke about his wife, former WWE Superstar AJ Mendez (aka AJ Lee), and he was asked about potentially collaborating with her in the future. Punk also revealed that former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista (aka Batista) has acted as a mentor for him for his acting work, and he frequently goes to Batista for advice. Below are some highlights:

CM Punk on potentially collaborating in film/TV with his wife AJ Lee: “There are really two things me and my wife don’t do together. One is to work out and the other is to work together. It’s really the perfect relationship. She is my partner through and through. She has her things, and I have mine. When the right thing comes along, I guarantee we will work together. Although I’m not looking over her shoulder while she is slaving away at her computer telling her to write a role for me for her many projects coming up. I’m sure it will happen if it fits. And it has to fit. It can’t be forced. It can’t be her just writing something for me or vice-versa or me trying to get her slotted into something because she is my wife. She is a creative genius and extremely talented in her own right. So, anything we do end up doing together will be super fun, but it has to be the right fit.”

On who he views as a mentor for acting: “Just because he has been a friend for so long, Dave Bautista. I can reach out to Dave and ask him a million different questions. There are so many people I met along the way that have helped me out greatly. A lot of people on Heels like Mike O’Malley and so many. You meet so many producers, directors. Stephen Amell has been a huge help because, to me, this is his world. Any time I have questions there are definitely people who have a wealth of experience I can reach out to and get an informed opinion from.”

CM Punk has a huge challenge ahead, as he faces Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at WWE SummerSlam 2025 next month. The premium live event is scheduled for August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

Meanwhile, AJ Mendez, formerly AJ Lee, will be appearing at SDCC 2025 next week. She will be taking part in the “Actors Turned Comic Writers” panel on Friday, July 25 at 12:30PM PST in Room 6DE at the San Diego Convention Center.