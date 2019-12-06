wrestling / News

Various News: CM Punk & AJ Lee At NFL Game, Human Tornado, Jushin Liger Hometown Farewell Promo

December 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
CM Punk

– CM Punk and AJ Lee were at Thursday’s NFL game between the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys.

– Jushin Liger takes a bow and speaks following his final match in his hometown.

– Human Tornado had his foot amputated due to diabetes. You can view the graphic photo here.

