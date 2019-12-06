wrestling / News
Various News: CM Punk & AJ Lee At NFL Game, Human Tornado, Jushin Liger Hometown Farewell Promo
December 6, 2019 | Posted by
– CM Punk and AJ Lee were at Thursday’s NFL game between the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys.
Awww, @CMPunk knows how to do a date night. 🥰
(@NFLonFOX) pic.twitter.com/QgJjRPttHu
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 6, 2019
– Jushin Liger takes a bow and speaks following his final match in his hometown.
– Human Tornado had his foot amputated due to diabetes. You can view the graphic photo here.
More Trending Stories
- Santino Marella on the Origin of the Cobra, How It’s The Most Effective Finisher of All-Time
- Jim Ross Discusses Ric Flair & Eric Bischoff Getting Into Backstage Fight in WWE in 2003, How He Dealt With Talent Upset Over Bischoff Being Hired by WWE in 2002
- WWE Network Reportedly Cracking Down on International VPN Usage
- The Sandman Says He Never Spoke to Jordynne Grace, Clarifies What He Believes Regarding Women Main Eventing, Grace Responds and Says He’s Lying, Details What Happened