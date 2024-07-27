CM Punk Says He’s Not The Person To Ask Regarding An AJ Lee Return to WWE

During an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con (via Fightful), CM Punk spoke about the possibility of his wife, AJ Lee, returning to the WWE at some point, admitting he’s not the right person to ask.

He said: “I’m the wrong guy to ask those questions about. My stance, and I know there’s a lot out there of that, but I certainly am not pushing her to do anything. I think she knows that there’s options. I think she sees how happy I am and how things are different, but if the right situation presented itself, it would have to be a discussion between like her and certain people.I don’t necessarily want to be in the middle of that just because it could get kind of weird. Selfishly I would love to make out with my wife on television again.“