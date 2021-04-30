CM Punk On His All-Time NJPW Top 5 Wrestlers, Favorite World Title Design, More

CM Punk did another Q&A session on social media and weighed in on his top 5 NJPW stars of all-time and more. You can see highlights from Punk’s Twitter Q&A below, in which he discussed the aforementioned top 5, his favorite World Title belt design, and who a young him would have rooted for in a hypothetical Roddy Piper vs. Randy Savage match.

Punk also made a few of his typical snark-tinged answers to some questions, calling “The QAnon stable in NXT” as his favorite thing in wrestling right now for example. This is likely in reference to Drake Wuertz being suspended for promoting QAnon theories. You can also see some jokes about whether WWE should introduce midcard women’s titles and more below:

The qanon stable in nxt. — player/coach (@CMPunk) April 29, 2021

Yes absolutely. Six man tag straps, and let’s get secondary titles for the secondary titles, and maybe more titles for those titles. — player/coach (@CMPunk) April 29, 2021