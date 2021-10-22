CM Punk Allegedly Asked Tony Khan Not To Change Booking Plans For Last Week’s AEW Rampage

As previously reported, AEW Rampage and WWE Smackdown went head-to-head for a half hour last Friday, but they kept the lineup they originally were going to use for that week. That meant that CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal opened the show, competing against Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch on Smackdown.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Tony Khan’s booking for the show didn’t change, as Punk vs. Sydal would have been first regardless. It was also noted that Punk himself asked Khan not to change the show as a response to the WWE news. He also reportedly asked Khan to keep him first head-to-head “because I can take that bullet.”