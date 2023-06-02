wrestling / News

CM Punk and Ace Steel Reportedly Involved With Creative For AEW Collision

June 2, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CM Punk AEW, Rey Mysterio Image Credit: AEW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the belief in AEW is that CM Punk and Ace Steel will be ‘heavily involved’ in creative for AEW Collision. However it was noted that this will likely only be for the things that Punk himself plays a role in. The show is expected to have its main angles and storylines built around Punk, so he’ll have a lot of say in what happens with that.

CM Punk, Joseph Lee

