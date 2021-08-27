CM Punk and Darby Allin to Speak On Tonight’s Episode of AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling has announced that we will hear from both CM Punk and Darby Allin on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. The two will face off for the first time ever at All Out on September 5 in Chicago, which will be Punk’s first match in over seven years. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW Tag Team Eliminator Tournament Finals: Jurassic Express vs. The Lucha Brothers

* Kenny Omega & Brandon Cutler vs. Christian Cage & Frankie Kazarian

* Tay Conti vs. The Bunny

* We’ll hear from CM Punk and Darby Allin