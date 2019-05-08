CM Punk and Jack Swagger Discuss the Change in Travel Schedule From WWE to MMA

Speaking on the Sauce and Shram show on Tuesday, former WWE stars Jake Hager (Jack Swagger) and CM Punk discussed the lighter travel schedule that comes with MMA. The two stars, both of whom moved on from WWE and have fought for major promotions in the UFC and Bellator, said that they enjoyed not having to deal with WWE’s grueling schedule.

Talking about his move from wrestling to MMA, Swagger said, “I started back in March of 2017, so so far it’s been a 2-3 year journey for me as far as training and actually working towards this. It’s been awesome, it’s been really refreshing after being on the road so much and traveling and having your body beat down in certain ways and cramming into airlines, it’s nice to be at home and be around my family and get to do something that I love.”

Punk added, “I relate to that 100%. I like to do things absolutely backwards, you know. I like to be, ‘Oh yeah, fight in the UFC, first fight? Yeah, throw me in there and I’ll do my best with what I have at that time.’ You’re taking a little bit of a slower approach, which I appreciate the hell out of. You’re training your butt off with a good team.”

He went on to say, “And yeah, to speak on that, I love being able to train and then go home. And if I’m dinged up, well, I’m in my own bed every night. It’s not like waking up at 5:30, you’re afraid you’re going to miss your flight and there’s a connection. And if you miss the connection then you’re not going to be able to get home. So yeah, I can appreciate not wanting to do that anymore. And people, obviously, fighting and training is hard, but from where we came from, it makes almost anything easy. They say when you wrestle, it makes everything in life easier, and I think that’s a great perspective to have.”

The video of the clip is below.