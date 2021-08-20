CM Punk and Matt Hardy Drop Hints About Possible AEW Debut Tonight, Punk Trending On Twitter

If you believe the rumors (and Twitter), it’s CM Punk Day. The former WWE Champion is currently trending on Twitter on the morning of his heavily rumored return to wrestling, as is ‘Cult of Personality’, the theme song he’s used over the years. It’s believed that he will debut for AEW tonight at Rampage in Chicago at the United Center.

Both Punk and Matt Hardy are playing with the rumors in social media posts. Hardy posted a clip to a match he wrestled with Punk in ECW on June 24, 2008. In that match, the two teamed up against John Morrison and The Miz.

Meanwhile, Punk posted to his Instagram Story a photo of the graphic novel ‘The Dark Knight Returns’, along with Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now”, which has the lyric, “Tonight I’m gonna have myself a real good time.”

It should be noted that while AEW has had fun with the rumors, they haven’t confirmed anything other than Tony Khan going on Twitter to hype the ‘most anticipated announcement’ in company history.