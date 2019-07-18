CM Punk Announced For Starrcast III

– The one and only CM Punk is headed to Starrcast III next month. The Starrcast Twitter account announced on Thursday that Punk will be appearing at the convention, which takes place from August 29th through September 1st in Chicago, Illinois during All Out weekend. Sports Illustrated has confirmed that the appearance is to do a one-on-one interview, as well as meet-and-greets, on August 31st. The appearance is specifically for Starrcast, and he is not set to appear at All Out.

Punk said in the interview with SI that he still appreciates interactions with fans, noting, “A highlight is easily anytime anyone has a story. I do about one signing a year and the best part is always finding out how you’ve touched people’s lives in a meaningful way. A lot of it can be heavy; helped someone get clean, helped somehow with the loss of a loved one. I am always touched to know the private intimate stories people have.”

Conrad Thompson said of Punk’s appearance, “We wanted to bring something unique and that hasn’t been done before at Starrcast. I’ve always wanted to have Punk at Starrcast but the timing was never right, and I’m really excited that the stars have aligned for this August. Fans are going to get what they’ve wanted for a long time, and that is CM Punk with a live mic. It’s going to happen at Starrcast.”

Punk, of course, has had little to do with wrestling since he left WWE in 2014. He appeared at an indy show in 2015 managing Kikutaro, and did a run-in at a show for Silas Young’s promotion in March.

Punk also replied to the Starrcast post confirming his appearance, as you can see: