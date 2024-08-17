CM Punk Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw

CM Punk will deliver a message to Drew McIntyre on next week’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced on Smackdown that Punk and Randy Orton will both appear on Monday’s show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on USA Network, is:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Unholy Union vs. Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective

* New Day & Odyssey Jones vs. Karrion Kross & AOP

* Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

* CM Punk delivers a “can’t miss message” to Drew McIntyre

* Randy Orton appear