CM Punk Answers Fan Questions on Another Rematch With Samoa Joe, Best Promo in Wrestling
– As previously reported, former WWE Superstars CM Punk and Samoa Joe had an amusing exchange on Twitter earlier this week, following news of Joe’s recent release from WWE. Yesterday, Punk took part in a fan Q&A session on his Twitter, and when asked about another potential matchup with his former ROH rival, he stated, “Anything is possible.”
Additionally, CM Punk was asked about his thoughts on the best promo in wrestling today, and he cited AEW’s Eddie Kingston. Also, ROH’s Danhausen asked Punk if he could borrow Punk’s old Straight Edge Society mask to disguise himself as Punk on ROH TV. Punk replied to Danhausen, “I’d have to find it. You need a slammy?”
When asked if he’d want to work on a buddy comedy with Dave Bautista, Punk noted, “Yo, you see Stuber?! A perfect movie, not sure I can improve on that.” You can view Punk’s tweets below.
Anything is possible.
— player/coach (@CMPunk) April 16, 2021
Eddie Kingston
— player/coach (@CMPunk) April 16, 2021
I’d have to find it. You need a slammy?
— player/coach (@CMPunk) April 16, 2021
Nope.
— player/coach (@CMPunk) April 16, 2021
I am! Loved the books and it looks great!
— player/coach (@CMPunk) April 16, 2021
Oooooh. Yoda?
— player/coach (@CMPunk) April 16, 2021
I honestly don’t fuck with either but own a lot of both 🤷🏼♀️
— player/coach (@CMPunk) April 16, 2021
Yo, you see Stuber?! A perfect movie, not sure I can improve on that
— player/coach (@CMPunk) April 16, 2021
