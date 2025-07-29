CM Punk Reveals He Had ‘Anticipatory Anxiety’ Prior to Match Against Seth Rollins

On the first episode of WWE Unreal (our full recap), CM Punk spoke about having “anticipatory anxiety,” noting that it came up prior to his match against Seth Rollins at the WWE RAW on Netflix debut on January 6th (h/t Fightful).

“I’m looking at that RAW debut like, ‘holy shit’. I constantly have what I call anticipatory anxiety now. Like, right now, I’m just riddled with it. In a way, I’m almost waiting for it to all to be over and the only time I’m not gonna feel that way is when the red light’s on and the bell rings. I have no boss. I’m 100% in control. I can do whatever the fuck I want.”

Punk won the match against Rollins.