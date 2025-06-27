CM Punk Apologizes To Saudi Arabia During Today’s WWE Night of Champions Kickoff

Back in 2019, CM Punk sent a harsh tweet to the Miz referencing Miz’s appearances on WWE’s events in Saudi Arabia. Since Punk is himself now in the country, he’s received some criticism for it.

At the time, he wrote: “Go suck a blood money covered dick in Saudi Arabia, you fucking dork.”

During today’s Night of Champions Kickoff in Riyadh, Punk was booed by the live audience, with one fan demanding that Punk apologize.

Punk said: “This guy wants me to apologize for a mean tweet I wrote six years ago. Hey, listen, legitimately, it had nothing to do with Saudi Arabia. I woke up and I was crabby, and I wrote a mean tweet to The Miz. I apologized to The Miz, and…Muhammad, I sincerely apologize to you and all of Saudi Arabia.”

He then shook the fan’s hand and the crowd cheered.