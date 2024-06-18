CM Punk Appearance, Money in the Bank Qualifiers Set For WWE SmackDown

WWE has confirmed CM Punk’s appearance and more Money in the Bank qualifiers for this week’s Smackdown. The company has announced the following for the show, which airs Friday on FOX:

* WWE Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Tama Tonga

* WWE Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Andrade vs. Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller

* CM Punk appears

* The Bloodline targets Cody Rhodes