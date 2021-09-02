wrestling / News
CM Punk Appearance & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has an updated lineup for Friday’s AEW Rampage, including an appearance from CM Punk and more. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois:
* CM Punk appears
* Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia
* Malakai Black vs. Lee Johnson
* Miro to speak
* Kris Statlander vs. Rebel and Jamie Hayter
.@CMPunk will be LIVE on #AEWRampage this Friday at 10/9c on @tntdrama and a LOT more!
👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/1u1WYCBYPk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2021
.@JonMoxley returns home to Cincinnati, Ohio NEXT WEDNESDAY (9/8) on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TNT. Get tickets NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq. pic.twitter.com/ymCD6R6sp8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2021
