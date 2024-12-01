CM Punk Appearance & More Set For This Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced an appearance by CM Punk and more for this week’s Raw. Adam Pearce posted a video to Twitter announcing that Punk will kick off this week’s show and that the first match in the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament will be Shayna Baszler vs. Katana Chance vs. Dakota Kai.

The updated card for the show, which airs tomorrow on USA Network, is:

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Katana Chance vs. Dakota Kai

* Pete Dunne vs. R-Truth

* Damage CTRL vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan

* New Day 10th anniversary celebration

* CM Punk opens the show