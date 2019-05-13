Various News: CM Punk Appeared On Svengoolie Recently, wXw Announces New Dates, German Wrestling Federation Gives Away Free Angelico Match

– PWInsider reports that CM Punk recently (a few weeks ago) showed up unannounced on an episode of Me-TV’s Svengoolie, which featured the 1961 movie Valley of the Dragons. Svengoolie, like Punk, is based in Chicago. Punk noted that he used to watch the show to avoid working when he had a ‘real job’, and said that he named his dog Larry Talbot after Lon Chaney Jr’s role in The Wolf Man. They noted that Punk has roles in the upcoming horror film The Girl on the Third Floor and the remake of David Cronenberg’s Rabid, which he called “bucket list stuff” for him. At the end of the show, Punk made another quick cameo. He was billed as Phil Brooks aka CM Punk. Svengoolie, real name Rich Koz, is a fan of wrestling and has had Jim Cornette, Jerry Lawler, Mick Foley and Lisa Marie Varon on his show in the past.

– wXw posted a photo revealing upcoming shows for the promotion.

– German Wrestling Federation has released a free match between Angelico and Justin Wylde.