Various News: CM Punk Appeared On Svengoolie Recently, wXw Announces New Dates, German Wrestling Federation Gives Away Free Angelico Match
– PWInsider reports that CM Punk recently (a few weeks ago) showed up unannounced on an episode of Me-TV’s Svengoolie, which featured the 1961 movie Valley of the Dragons. Svengoolie, like Punk, is based in Chicago. Punk noted that he used to watch the show to avoid working when he had a ‘real job’, and said that he named his dog Larry Talbot after Lon Chaney Jr’s role in The Wolf Man. They noted that Punk has roles in the upcoming horror film The Girl on the Third Floor and the remake of David Cronenberg’s Rabid, which he called “bucket list stuff” for him. At the end of the show, Punk made another quick cameo. He was billed as Phil Brooks aka CM Punk. Svengoolie, real name Rich Koz, is a fan of wrestling and has had Jim Cornette, Jerry Lawler, Mick Foley and Lisa Marie Varon on his show in the past.
– wXw posted a photo revealing upcoming shows for the promotion.
6 neue wXw Events. Wir freuen uns, dir heute sechs neue wXw-Events im nächsten Jahr bestätigen zu können. Dabei sind zwei neue Städte dabei. In einer dieser Städte waren wir länger nicht mehr, in der anderen noch nie. Wir hoffen, dass sich insbesondere viele Fans über unser Rückkehr nach Bayern freuen werden. 07.09.2019 wXw Road to FAN 2019 in Hoyerswerda 26.10.2019 wXw Road to Broken Rules 2019 in Bielefeld 23.11.2019 wXw Road to 19th Anniversary in Dresden 08.02.2020 wXw Road to 16 Carat Gold 2020 in der Airport Eventhall Obertraubling (bei Regensburg) 19.04.2020 wXw True Colors Revenge 2020 in Leipzig 30.05.2020 wXw Road to Broken Rules 2020 in Borken Tickets für alle diese Events gibt es für wXw Fanatics bereits seit Mittwoch – der öffentliche Vorverkauf startet morgen (Montag 13.05.) um 20 Uhr unter http://wXwGermany.eventbrite.de. + + 6 new wXw events confirmed for 2019/2020. Presales for those events start tomorrow (Monday) at 8pm German time via http://wXwGermany.eventbrite.de #wXw #wXwWrestling #ProWrestling #Wrestling #WeLoveWrestling #wXwNOW
– German Wrestling Federation has released a free match between Angelico and Justin Wylde.
