wrestling / News
CM Punk Appearing On Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
August 20, 2021 | Posted by
CM Punk will be making his AEW Dynamite debut next week. AEW announced during tonight’s Rampage that Punk will appear on next Wednesday’s show.
Punk made his return to wrestling on tonight’s Rampage. Dynamite airs next Wednesday from Milwaukee, Wisconsin and airs live on TNT. Announced for the show is:
* CM Punk’s AEW Dynamite debut
* Matt Hardy vs. Orange Cassidy
* Malakai Black vs. Brock Anderson
* Jaimie Hayter vs. Red Velvet
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman Finally Speaks About Alleged Issues With AJ Styles and the Good Brothers
- Tony Khan Talks About Tonight’s AEW Rampage: ‘I Have No Plans to Disappoint Anybody’
- Former Bo Dallas Reveals He Was Working With A Broken Neck In WWE
- Tony Khan Hypes ‘The Most Anticipated Announcement in AEW History’ For Rampage