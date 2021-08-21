wrestling / News

CM Punk Appearing On Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

August 20, 2021
CM Punk AEW Dynamite

CM Punk will be making his AEW Dynamite debut next week. AEW announced during tonight’s Rampage that Punk will appear on next Wednesday’s show.

Punk made his return to wrestling on tonight’s Rampage. Dynamite airs next Wednesday from Milwaukee, Wisconsin and airs live on TNT. Announced for the show is:

* CM Punk’s AEW Dynamite debut
* Matt Hardy vs. Orange Cassidy
* Malakai Black vs. Brock Anderson
* Jaimie Hayter vs. Red Velvet

