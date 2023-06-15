wrestling / News
CM Punk Appears In AEW Dynamite Vignette Hyping Collision’s Premiere
CM Punk is making his return to AEW on the premiere of Collision, and he appeared in a vignette on Dynamite teasing that he has a lot to “get off my chest.” The vignette aired on Wednesday night’s show and featured a montage of clips from Punk’s AEW run, with Punk himself talking about how he’s coming back for the same reason he came to AEW, meaning that he has scores to settle.
Punk added that “the only thing that’s certain about CM Punk right now is that nothing is certain.” He said he still has things left to do and added he won’t know what he will do or say until he has the mic in his hand, closing out with “I have a lot of things to get off my chest.”
Punk will team with FTR on the show against Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Samoa Joe.
With scores to settle, @CMPunk returns to @AEW with a mic in his hand
What happens SATURDAY when #AEWCollision premieres at 8/7c on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/hBj3bVCjV6
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) June 15, 2023
