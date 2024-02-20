– Jey Uso failed to defeat Gunther to capture the WWE Intercontinental Title in the main event of last night’s Raw. Before the show went off the air, he was attacked by his brother Jimmy Uso. After the show, Cody Rhodes came out to help his former tag team partner, clearing out the ring. Cody then got on the microphone and hyped up the crowd and Jey Uso. Rhodes then introduced the injured CM Punk who was in attendance last night.

CM Punk said on the Anaheim crowd at the Honda Center, “It is not easy sitting backstage, watching the show, knowing that Anaheim showed up 11,000-strong, and y’all have been hot all night long!” He added, “I had to come out here and feel this myself. And to let you all know, this is a bump in the road. And I promise you that next time we are in Anaheim, I will be here and I will have my boots on!”

PWInsider also notes that Cody then grabbed a turnbuckle pd that he, Punk, and Uso all signed. Uso also removed his ring shoes and signed them, all of which were given to people in the crowd.