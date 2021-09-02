CM Punk Appears On AEW Dynamite, Drops Jeff Parker With GTS (Clip)

CM Punk delivered his first GTS in front of a crowd in years, busting out the finisher on this week’s Dynamite. Punk came out on Wednesday’s show for a promo addressing his match with Darby Allin at AEW All Out and when 2point0 and Daniel Garcia hit the ring, things got physical.

Punk noted in his promo that he hasn’t wrestled in almost a decade and “You Still Got It!” chants began, at which point 2point0 and Garcia came out. Allin and Sting came out to make the save for Punk and Punk hit Jeff Parker with his finisher after Allin and Sting hit their respective finishers.

After the altercation, Punk and Allin got face to face but they didn’t come to blows thanks to some peacemaking from Sting. Sting noted that he will not be ringside for the All Out match.

