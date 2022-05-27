CM Punk Appears To Mock WWE Over Money In The Bank Venue Change

WWE recently announced a change in venue for the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV, from the 65,000-seater Allegiant Stadium to the 17,000-seater MGM Grand Garden. This has seemingly given CM Punk some ammo to take a jab at his former employer. The AEW star posted the WrestleMania VII poster on his Instagram story, an event back in 1991 which was also moved from a stadium to a smaller venue. WWE at the time cited “bomb threats” as the reason for moving location. Punk captioned his story with “another bomb threat smh” which you can check out below:

CM Punk's now deleted Instagram story making fun of WWE moving Money in the Bank from Allegiant Stadium to MGM Grand Garden Arena. pic.twitter.com/RztqeIrSWg — ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) May 27, 2022