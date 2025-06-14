CM Punk Appears on WWE Smackdown, Confronts John Cena

CM Punk made an appearance on this week’s WWE Smackdown to confront John Cena. Friday’s show saw Cena come out to the ring and call out Ron Killings after Killings attacked him earlier in the show. Punk then came out and confronted Cena, giving him one more chance to stop disrespecting the fans and allow them to celebrate Cena’s legacy for the rest of his farewell tour.

Cena shut Punk’s request down and Punk then said that he had no issue following Cena to Saudi Arabia to fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE Night of Champions, noting that he would follow to Mars or hell to prove that he is better. Punk said that Cena was the “GOAT” that he would sacrifice to the gods of wrestling, naming Terry Funk, Harley Race, Bret Hart, and Eddie Guerrero.

Punk added that their roles are switched since the last time they fought in 2011 but that he always saw through Cena and had always beat him. He walked off and Killings attacked Cena again, leaving Punk to say that “The truth hurts.”