CM Punk Asks Wrestling Fans Why They Keep Watching Something They Hate

CM Punk seemed to be tired of fans asking him when he was going to return to wrestling yesterday, or at least telling him about wrestling, so he took to Twitter to ask them a question yesterday.

He wrote: ““Since I can’t have fun and tweet about movies or baseball without you telling me about rasslin’, question for you: Why do you spend your time on something you hate? If it’s soooooo bad, leave it. I did. Works wonders. I look forward to the intelligent discourse.”

This led to several tweets and responses, which you can see below, but Punk seems to think that if you don’t like it, you should give it up.

Since I can’t have fun and tweet about movies or baseball without you telling me about rasslin’, question for you: Why do you spend your time on something you hate? If it’s soooooo bad, leave it. I did. Works wonders. I look forward to the intelligent discourse. — CM Puck🏒 (@CMPunk) June 20, 2019

Their parents are getting older. Their friends are married and having kids. The neighborhood they grew up in is unfamiliar. They see a stranger's face when they look in the mirror. But bringing back the people who wrestled when they were younger will fix all of it. — Ron Cacace (@Rawnzilla) June 20, 2019

This is super dark and i’m here for it. — CM Puck🏒 (@CMPunk) June 20, 2019

It’s called passion and holding out hope that something that used to be epic will be that way again. — 🌞STAR✨S33D🌚 (@TheStarS33d) June 20, 2019

If you hate the food at a restaurant, you don’t go back. But for some reason, people won’t give up watching something like wrestling, being a fan of a particular sports team or reading/listening to members of the media despite claiming to hate so much. https://t.co/JDDSLGeKd6 — Mike J. Asti (@MikeAsti11) June 20, 2019