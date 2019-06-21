wrestling / News

CM Punk Asks Wrestling Fans Why They Keep Watching Something They Hate

June 21, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CM Punk ROH

CM Punk seemed to be tired of fans asking him when he was going to return to wrestling yesterday, or at least telling him about wrestling, so he took to Twitter to ask them a question yesterday.

He wrote: ““Since I can’t have fun and tweet about movies or baseball without you telling me about rasslin’, question for you: Why do you spend your time on something you hate? If it’s soooooo bad, leave it. I did. Works wonders. I look forward to the intelligent discourse.

This led to several tweets and responses, which you can see below, but Punk seems to think that if you don’t like it, you should give it up.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CM Punk, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading