CM Punk Attacked By Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker On WWE Raw, Aided By Sami Zayn & Jey Uso

CM Punk got some aid against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on this week’s WWE Raw in the form of Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. Monday night’s show saw Punk open the show, cutting a promo about how he was angry at a lot of people about WrestleMania 41 and most of all himself. He said that he shouldn’t have trusted Heyman and proceeded to take verbal aim on Rollins before vowing to get his hands around the Wise Man’s neck.

Heyman then came out with Rollins quick behind him. Rollins said that Punk Heyman’s life a living hell and that Punk was the reason that he wasn’t the World Heavyweight Champion. Rollins sent Breakker after Punk and it turned into an assault when Rollins joined in. Sami Zayn then showed up with a chair and Jey Uso came out afterward, with Breakker and Rollins eventually fought off.