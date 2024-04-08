CM Punk On Attacking Drew McIntyre at Wrestlemania: ‘I Wanted To Make Drew Interesting’

In an interview with ESPN (via Fightful), CM Punk gave his thoughts on attacking Drew McIntyre during last night’s Wrestlemania 40, costing him the World Heavyweight Championship. After McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins he taunted Punk and so Punk beat him up with his arm brace. That led to Damian Priest attacking McIntyre and cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase to become champion.

Punk said: “I wanted to make Drew interesting. I wanted to show him that what’s important isn’t on the internet. What’s important is inside the building. Those people, after his two matches. Yes, he had two. He won one. He lost the more important one. They were chanting ‘CM Punk.’ Drew McIntyre prayed for me to be injured. He prayed for it to happen. He asked for help. He looked above and said, ‘God, please, take CM Punk out so I can main event WrestleMania 40.’ I don’t pray for things to happen. I make them happen. I’m going to keep this up until Drew loses his mind. This is my house. I came back here to prove it. Everybody is worried about who I was, who I am now. You should worry about who I’m becoming.“