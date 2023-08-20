wrestling / News
CM Punk Attacks Samoa Joe on AEW Collision, Accepts Challenge For All In
CM Punk responded to the challenge of Samoa Joe on tonight’s AEW Collision and the two will fight at All In next weekend. Joe was set to wrestle someone called ‘the Golden Vampire’ on tonight’s AEW Collision, but the “Vampire” attacked first. After hitting a knee in the corner and the GTS, the masked character revealed themselves as CM Punk. He then told Joe he accepted the challenge. It was made official and will be for Punk’s “Real” World Championship.
Samoa Joe didn't even enter the ring before the Golden Vampire attacked him!
Watch #AEWCollision Fight For The Fallen LIVE on TNT!
@SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/hKYDVvHSRS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 20, 2023
The Golden Vampire is CM PUNK!!!
Watch #AEWCollision Fight For The Fallen LIVE on TNT!@SamoaJoe| @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/MXiTXIhjox
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 20, 2023
It’s official!#ROH World TV Champion @SamoaJoe vs @CMPunk for the #RealWorldChampionship at #AEWAllIn!
LIVE on PPV Sunday, August 27, from @wembleystadium in London!
6pm BST/1pm ET/10am PT pic.twitter.com/uRcjsAqAuE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 20, 2023
Will you be watching?
Tickets are still on-sale for #AEWAllin at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 27th are available now for sale!
🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/4u0uHXXOsT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 20, 2023
