CM Punk Attacks Samoa Joe on AEW Collision, Accepts Challenge For All In

August 19, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Colllision Image Credit: AEW

CM Punk responded to the challenge of Samoa Joe on tonight’s AEW Collision and the two will fight at All In next weekend. Joe was set to wrestle someone called ‘the Golden Vampire’ on tonight’s AEW Collision, but the “Vampire” attacked first. After hitting a knee in the corner and the GTS, the masked character revealed themselves as CM Punk. He then told Joe he accepted the challenge. It was made official and will be for Punk’s “Real” World Championship.

