CM Punk Attends Riot Fest in Chicago

– AEW star CM Punk was in attendance at the Chicago music festival, Riot Fest this week, and the festival continued a gimmick that Punk is jokingly banned from attending. You can see the exchange Riot Fest and CM Punk had on Twitter below.

The Riot Fest Twitter posted, “In regards to the reports of @CMPunk sightings at Riot Fest we just want to apologize and let you know he is still banned from the festival. Security has been alerted.” Punk later jokingly responded, “Your security is weak like you bladder. And your lawyers. See you in court! Again.”

Additionally, Living Colour, the band behind Punk’s entrance song, “Cult of Personality,” tweeted out a photo with Punk at the festival, which you can also see below.

