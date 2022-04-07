AEW News: CM Punk Backstage At Last Night’s Dynamite, AEW Coming to Missouri in June

– CM Punk was reportedly backstage at last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that Punk, who didn’t appear on the show, was in attendance at last night’s Dynamite and Rampage taping in Boston.

– AEW is set for a Dynamite show and Rampage taping in Independence, Missouri on June 8th. The online pre-sale is currently ongoing here using the pre-sale cot AEWINM until 10 PM CT, with the public on-sale date this Friday.