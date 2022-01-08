CM Punk Shares Backstage Interaction With Jade Cargill’s Daughter

CM Punk had a cute interaction backstage in AEW with Jade Cargill’s young daughter, revealing it on social media. Punk posted to Twitter to retweet an image of Cargill celebrating her TBS Championship with her daughter on stage, as originally posted by Mikey Rukus.

Punk wrote:

“I had a great convo with the little princess after this. She told me she liked my song. I told her I saw her on TV and I liked her jacket. She said MJF smells.”