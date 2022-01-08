wrestling / News
CM Punk Shares Backstage Interaction With Jade Cargill’s Daughter
January 7, 2022 | Posted by
CM Punk had a cute interaction backstage in AEW with Jade Cargill’s young daughter, revealing it on social media. Punk posted to Twitter to retweet an image of Cargill celebrating her TBS Championship with her daughter on stage, as originally posted by Mikey Rukus.
Punk wrote:
“I had a great convo with the little princess after this. She told me she liked my song. I told her I saw her on TV and I liked her jacket. She said MJF smells.”
I had a great convo with the little princess after this. She told me she liked my song. I told her I saw her on TV and I liked her jacket. She said MJF smells. https://t.co/MBqyLPaQpI
— player/coach (@CMPunk) January 6, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Details On Katsuyori Shibata Changing Stipulation To His Match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16
- Note On Roman Reigns Testing Positive For COVID-19, If His Risk For Complications Was Higher
- Details on When Talent Knew of Samoa Joe’s WWE Release, Joe’s Role In WWE After Injury
- Joey Janela Taunts Matt Cardona With Chelsea Green Pics Sending Up Ric Flair & Randy Savage Angle