CM Punk Thinks Bayley Is ‘In The Mix’ To Main Event Wrestlemania, Says She Deserves Respect

In a post on his Instagram Story, CM Punk said he wanted to talk about Bayley more during yesterday’s Wrestlemania Kickoff, as she’s ‘in the mix’ to main event Wrestlemania 40.

He said: “I feel the need to, as a broadcast journalist, express the fact that I really wanted to talk about Bayley and how she won the Royal Rumble for the women. She wasn’t represented on the poster, I felt like she needed a presence there. I got caught up talking about The Rock and Reigns and Cody and Seth, and all that, but very much in the main event mix is Bayley. She won the Rumble, don’t forget it. Put some respect on her name.“