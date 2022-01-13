CM Punk Beats Wardlow on AEW Dynamite, Wardlow Nearly Snaps on MJF

CM Punk managed to defeat Wardlow on tonight’s AEW Dynamite in a match that saw tension between Wardlow and MJF get exacerbated. Punk and Wardlow battled on tonight’s show and Wardlow was in control late in the match, when MJF insisted that Wardlow hit another powerbomb. However, Punk was able to counter the maneuver and small packaged Wardlow for the pin.

After the match, Wardlow and MJF got in each other’s faces before Shawn Spears came out to separate them. You can see clips from the match below: