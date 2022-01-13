wrestling / News
CM Punk Beats Wardlow on AEW Dynamite, Wardlow Nearly Snaps on MJF
CM Punk managed to defeat Wardlow on tonight’s AEW Dynamite in a match that saw tension between Wardlow and MJF get exacerbated. Punk and Wardlow battled on tonight’s show and Wardlow was in control late in the match, when MJF insisted that Wardlow hit another powerbomb. However, Punk was able to counter the maneuver and small packaged Wardlow for the pin.
After the match, Wardlow and MJF got in each other’s faces before Shawn Spears came out to separate them. You can see clips from the match below:
Here we go: @CMPunk vs. @RealWardlow is happening right now!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/7d3c3UG1AL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 13, 2022
#MrMayhem @RealWardlow with the early control in the match!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/tcIqlaxWuB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 13, 2022
.@CMPunk avoids the power bomb symphony!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/GGW3eqKzun
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 13, 2022
.@RealWardlow paying little attention to @The_MJF as he lays into @CMPunk!
Tune into #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/TZKxsk9inl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 13, 2022
Now @CMPunk gets the attack on #MrMayhem!
It's @RealWardlow vs. @CMPunk!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/pH4yU97TmM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 13, 2022
5 consecutive powerbombs by @RealWardlow!!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/acVzb353iD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 13, 2022
.@The_MJF demands ANOTHER powerbomb by @RealWardlow, but this time through the table!!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/4x2DtTFRcf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 13, 2022
.@The_MJF demands yet another power bomb but @CMPunk counters and wins!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/jcmtWeJ2Wa
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 13, 2022
.@RealWardlow is visibly frustrated by the turn of events and @ShawnSpears tries to make peace! Is @The_MJF losing his grip on his team?
Tune into #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/oy1cSh5UBa
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 13, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Update On If Corey Graves Is Medically Cleared To Wrestle In WWE
- AEW on TV Twitter Account Deletes Tweet After Backlash
- Jeff Jarrett On TNA’s Handling Of Kazuchika Okada, TNA Management Acting Like Okada Was A ‘Nuisance’
- Kenny Omega Issues Apology To Jim Cornette Over Recent Twitter Comments, Cornette Responds