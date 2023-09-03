– Just minutes after CM Punk was fired by AEW and Tony Khan, there are already betting lines on a potential WWE return for CM Punk. Bet has now set a betting line on if the former WWE and AEW World Champion will return to WWE before WrestleMania 30. You can see the newly released betting line below:

Will CM Punk join the WWE before Wrestlemania 40?

Yes +400 (4/1)

No -600 (1/6)

Currently, the odds heavily favor against Punk making a return to WWE before WrestleMania 40, which is being held on April 6-7, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Punk previously left WWE in early 2014. He stayed away from wrestling for over seven years before making his return in August 2021 in AEW.

Whether or not Punk is open to a WWE return, and if WWE is looking to bring him back, remains to be seen. Ahead of tonight’s Collision in Punk’s hometown of Chicago, AEW and Tony Khan announced the termination of Punk’s firing “with cause.” Khan also said the decision was “mine alone.”