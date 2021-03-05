wrestling / News

CM Punk Discusses Bobby Lashley Winning WWE Title, Never Main Eventing WrestleMania

March 5, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
CM Punk WWE

CM Punk recently participated in a Twitter Q&A session, where he once again answered a variety of wrestling-related questions. This time around, he discussed never main eventing WrestleMania, Bobby Lashley winning the WWE Championship, and much more.

When asked about whether it still bothered him that he never main evented WrestleMania, Punk had a pretty straightforward response.

“No. It’s a trap I fell into. Doesn’t mean shit,” Punk wrote.

Punk was also asked about Bobby Lashley recently winning the WWE Championship from The Miz, simply stating “good for Bobby!”

As previously reported, before doing the Q&A, Punk shot down rumors of him being AEW’s “Hall of Fame” signing.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bobby Lashley, CM Punk, WWE, Blake Lovell

More Stories

loading