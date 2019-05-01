CM Punk Booked For MMA Event On The Same Night As AEW Double or Nothing

It was very unlikely that he was going to appear anyway, but now it seems the slim chance of CM Punk showing up at AEW Double or Nothing just got slimmer. The latest edition of Post Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc) reveals that Punk will be busy on May 25, as he’ll be calling fights for Cage Fury Fighting Championships at CFFC 75 in Coachella, California at the Spotlight 29 Casino. The event will stream on UFC Fight Pass.

The bell time is 6pm local time. Meanwhile, the MGM Grand Garden Arena is listing a 4 PM start time for Double or Nothing, which includes the pre-show. It’s technically possible that Punk could make the show on a flight (a drive would be 4.5 hours), but it would be a very close call as Coachella is 300 miles from Las Vegas. It’s safe to say you shouldn’t expect Punk to make an appearance at Double or Nothing, not even in a mask.