CM Punk Asserts He Didn’t Break Kayfabe With Pipebomb Promo

CM Punk doesn’t believe that he broke kayfabe with his famous pipebomb promo from 2011. Punk famously cut a fourth wall-breaking promo during his feud with John Cena, a promo that has become legend to many fans. Punk was asked about the promo during an interview with Allenownz Wrestling in the context of WWE: Unreal, and how many fans see that as a modern “Curtain Call” in terms of breaking kayfabe.

“So this is all going to come down to perspective,” Punk said (per Fightful). “And I think this is probably going to reveal — and this is going to sound super egotistical, but the genius of what the Pipe Bomb was. I did not expose anything. You juxtapose it with the Curtain Call, which was 100% — I mean, that pissed off Gerry Brisco. You shouldn’t piss off Gerry Brisco. I would be curious to have anybody try to explain to me how those two things are similar, because they’re drastically, drastically different, right?”

He continued, “I took what I knew smart fans to think was taboo, and said things on television that nobody had ever said before in a context within a storyline, right? I did not beat anybody over the head with exposing the business. I wasn’t fraternizing with a good guy when I was a bad guy or vice versa. That, to me, proves how powerful a moment of what I did was, because it’s still almost misunderstood.”

Punk is set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship tonight on night one of WWE SummerSlam.